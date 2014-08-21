Aug 21 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and
Pfizer Inc on Thursday said U.S. regulators have
approved an expanded use for their Eliquis blood clot preventer,
to treat dangerous blood clots in the legs and lungs.
The drugmakers said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
had also approved use of the pill to reduce risk of recurrent
blood clots in the deep veins of the leg, called deep vein
thrombosis, and in the lung, called pulmonary embolism. The
clots, if untreated, can travel to the heart and brain and cause
heart attacks and stroke.
Eliquis, which works by blocking a protein called Factor Xa
that is involved in the clotting process, is already approved to
prevent strokes in patients who have an irregular heartbeat
called atrial fibrillation. It is meant to be an alternative to
warfarin, an older oral drug which comes with strict dietary
restrictions and the need for frequent blood checks.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by James Dalgleish)