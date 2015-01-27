Jan 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by surprisingly
strong sales of its hepatitis C drugs and its Eliquis blood clot
preventer.
The U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $13 million, or
1 cent per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $726
million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, including an after-tax charge of 28
cents per share resulting from the transfer of U.S. pension
obligations, Bristol-Myers earned 46 cents per share. Analysts
on average expected 41 cents.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $4.26 billion, coming in above
Wall Street expectations of $4.03 billion. Sales would have
fallen only 1 percent if not for the stronger dollar, which
reduces the value of sales abroad.
