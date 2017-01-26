(Adds analyst comment, updates share price)

By Deena Beasley

Jan 26 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street estimates and lowered its 2017 earnings forecast amid tempered expectations for its key Opdivo immuno-oncology drug.

For full-year 2017, the U.S. drugmaker cut its adjusted earnings per share outlook by 15 cents to between $2.70 and $2.90. Wall Street analysts, on average, had projected $2.96 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Foreign exchange rates and the potential for earlier-than-expected lung cancer competition from Merck & Co Inc were the main reasons for the drop, Bristol's Chief Financial Officer Charles Bancroft said on a conference call with investors.

Shares of the company, down 15 percent so far this year, fell another 6 percent to $46.56 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"There is clearly uncertainty in knowing the exact trajectory of earnings growth," Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note, adding that the shares will be volatile over the next 18 months as new trial data from Bristol and its competitors becomes available.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers said it earned 63 cents a share in the fourth quarter, short of the average analyst estimate of 67 cents a share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 22 percent to $5.2 billion.

Bristol-Myers said it expects full-year 2017 worldwide revenue to increase by a rate in the low single digits.

Fourth quarter sales of Opdivo, which works by taking the brakes off the immune system, soared to $1.3 billion from $475 million a year earlier. Approved in late 2014 to treat melanoma, Opdivo later won approvals to treat lung and kidney cancer and is being tested against a wide array of other types of cancer.

New competition late last year from the launch of Roche Holding AG's immunotherapy Tecentriq cut Opdivo's share of the U.S. second-line lung cancer market to about 40 percent. Bristol-Myers projected flat U.S. Opdivo sales this year.

Competitor Merck earlier this month said it had filed for speedy U.S. approval of Opdivo rival, Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, as an initial lung cancer treatment, and received a May 10 regulatory decision date.

Bristol-Myers, citing available trial data, said last week it would not seek accelerated approval of its own combination of immunotherapy drugs Opdivo and Yervoy in first-line lung cancer.

Lung cancer is by far the biggest oncology market and a handful of companies have been battling to dominate as an initial, or first-line, treatment, and to provide much-needed combination therapies.

Bristol said it still expects full-year 2017 net earnings of $2.47 to $2.67 per share due to a recent patent settlement that includes a payment of $625 million from Merck.

Fourth-quarter 2016 net income rose to $894 million, or 53 cents per share, from a year-earlier loss of $197 million, or 12 cents a share. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Bernard Orr)