Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
July 24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by cost controls and strong sales of its Eliquis blood clot preventer and Yervoy treatment for melanoma.
The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it earned $333 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $536 million, or 32 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, including $458 million in merger-related charges, Bristol-Myers earned 48 cents per share. Analysts, on average expected 44 cents per share. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, Editing by Franklin Paul)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million