July 24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by cost controls and strong sales of its Eliquis blood clot preventer and Yervoy treatment for melanoma.

The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it earned $333 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $536 million, or 32 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, including $458 million in merger-related charges, Bristol-Myers earned 48 cents per share. Analysts, on average expected 44 cents per share. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, Editing by Franklin Paul)