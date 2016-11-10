BRIEF-FBR & Co declares special cash dividend of $7.61 per share
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
Nov 10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday its blockbuster immunotherapy Opdivo helped patients with advanced stomach cancer live longer in a late-stage study.
Opdivo met the study's main goal of overall survival, the company said.
The trial was conducted by Bristol-Myers' partner, Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* FBR & Co declares special cash dividend in connection with merger with B. Riley Financial Inc
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously