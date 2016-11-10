Nov 10 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday its blockbuster immunotherapy Opdivo helped patients with advanced stomach cancer live longer in a late-stage study.

Opdivo met the study's main goal of overall survival, the company said.

The trial was conducted by Bristol-Myers' partner, Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)