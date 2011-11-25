* NICE recommends Eliquis after hip and knee surgery
* Rival for Xarelto, Pradaxa and Lovenox
LONDON Nov 25 Britain's healthcare
cost-effectiveness watchdog has recommended Bristol-Myers
Squibb and Pfizer's new pill Eliquis for
preventing blood clots after hip and knee surgery, following a
fast-track review.
The final draft guidance from the National Institute for
Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) comes just six months
after Eliquis was licensed in Europe, marking an unusually rapid
decision by the agency that determines which drugs are paid for
on the state health service.
Eliquis will compete in the post-surgery setting with
established injectable anti-coagulants, such as Sanofi's
Lovenox, as well as other new oral anti-coagulants
like Bayer and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto
and Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa.
These other drugs are also recommended by NICE for use after
hip and knee replacement procedures.
However, the really big commercial opportunity for new
anti-clotting pills lies in their long-term use for preventing
strokes in patients with irregular heartbeats. So far, only
Pradaxa has been approved in this setting in Europe, although
Xarelto was recommended for approval in September.
NICE said the cost of Eliquis treatment was estimated to be
41.16 pounds ($63.82) for knee replacement surgery, based on 12
days of treatment, and 116.62 pounds for hip replacement, based
on 34 days.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
