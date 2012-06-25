* FDA does not request additional studies
* Analysts predict 6 to 12 month delay
* Eliquis one of three new blood clot drugs
* Bristol shares fall 3.6 pct, Pfizer down 1.5 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf and Anna Yukhananov
June 25 A closely watched blood clot preventer
from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc
failed to win approval from U.S. health regulators, the
companies said on Monday, sending their shares lower.
Shares of Bristol fell nearly 4 percent after the news about
the drug, Eliquis, which is expected by Wall Street to
eventually gain approval and dominate a potential $10 billion
market to replace generic blood thinner warfarin. Pfizer shares
dropped 1.5 percent.
In its decision, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did
not require the two companies to do new clinical trials. The
agency's complete response letter did request more information
on data management and verification from a key trial supporting
the medicine.
"FDA and the companies are committed to working
expeditiously to address the outstanding questions and move the
application forward," Bristol and Pfizer said in a statement.
Wall Street analysts were surprised by the decision but said
the FDA's relatively modest requests for additional information
suggested the drug could obtain approval within six to 12
months.
ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said Bristol and Pfizer
likely want to claim Eliquis is both safer and more effective
than warfarin, "something that no other blood thinner has." He
speculated the FDA is being "extra cautious" in evaluating this
claim.
Schoenebaum expects the companies will respond to the agency
by the end of the year, with the drug winning approval by the
middle of 2013.
SURPRISE OVER DELAY
Eliquis is designed to prevent strokes and clots in patients
with a dangerously irregular heartbeat called atrial
fibrillation. The drug, also known as apixaban, is the third new
blood clot treatment to seek FDA approval for replacing
warfarin, which has been used since the 1950s and requires
careful monitoring due to the risk of serious bleeding.
The FDA granted an expedited review to Eliquis last
November, based on its clinical data. But in March, the
companies said the agency had postponed acting on the
application for three months, resulting in a June 27 deadline.
If approved for stroke prevention, Eliquis would compete
against two recently approved blood clot preventers: Xarelto,
from Johnson & Johnson and Bayer, and Pradaxa
from Boehringer Ingelheim.
Some top cardiologists say they are not ready to prescribe
either Xarelto or Pradaxa due to concerns that the drugs pose
their own risks to patients if not properly taken or
monitored.
Last week, Xarelto failed to gain FDA approval for people
with acute coronary syndrome, which could have given it a wider
market of patients.
"All of this (delay) is surprising given the widespread
perception that Eliquis is a best-in-class product relative to
already-approved novel oral anticoagulants Pradaxa and Xarelto,"
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note.
J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott expects Eliquis to
eventually capture half of the atrial fibrillation market, even
with its delay, while Deutsche Bank analysts see peak global
sales of $2.65 billion in 2016.
Bristol shares dropped 3.6 percent to $34.08 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Pfizer shares fell
1.5 percent to $22.39.