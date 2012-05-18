LONDON May 18 The owners of Bristol Airport may
have to stump up some cash to help with the refinancing of 515
million pounds ($814 million) of debt which falls due next year,
banking sources said on Friday.
The western England airport, owned 50 percent by Macquarie's
European Infrastructure Fund 1 and 49 percent by the
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP), with Sydney Airport
holding the remaining 1 percent, has started talks with lenders
but the level of debt relative to earnings makes it too risk y
for banks to agree a straightforward loan extension or
refinancing, the sources said.
Credit Agricole, Societe Generale, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and HSH Nordbank were among the banks that refinanced
Bristol Airport's debt in 2005, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data. The loans mature in October 2013, the data shows.
Bristol Airport and its owners have been working with debt
advisory firm Rothschild to review the company's refinancing or
debt restructuring plans, the sources said.
Bristol Airport and Macquarie declined to comment.