GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
Dec 12 By a lopsided vote of 13 to 1, an independent committee of medical experts on Thursday voted to recommend approval of a new type of diabetes drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb that U.S. regulators rejected two years ago due to safety concerns.
The advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said the benefits of the medicine, called dapaglifozin, appear to outweigh its risks. Bristol-Myers is developing the drug, which is already approved in Europe, in partnership with AstraZeneca Plc.
In another vote, of 10 to 4, the panel found the drug appeared to have a favorable cardiovascular safety profile.
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
* Oil sector accounts for 45 percent of gross domestic product
March 28 Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley reported a 25 percent rise in first-half profit, as growth in the United States more than made up for tough trading conditions in the UK and the Nordics.