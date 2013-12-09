Dec 9 An experimental Bristol-Myers drug to
treat rare and potentially fatal disorders involving loss of
body fat appears effective for some patients although with
considerable safety risks, staff members of the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration said on Monday.
The staff observations were posted on the FDA Website ahead
of a planned meeting on Wednesday by a panel of medical experts,
who will advise the FDA on the drug, called metreleptin.
The briefing document, meant to flag potential safety
concerns about the drug, noted it has been tested since 2000 by
the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
Bristol-Myers, which has commercial rights to the
medicine, is awaiting U.S. approval for metreleptin, to treat
diabetes and/or lipodystrophy, a group of rare acquired or
inherited disorders associated with loss of body fat.
Only a few thousand people worldwide are believed to have
the disorders, in which fat builds up in the blood and organs
such as liver and muscle, and can lead to diabetes, pancreatitis
and fatty liver disease. There are no approved drugs to treat
underlying causes of the disease, including deficiencies of the
human hormone leptin that occur with loss of fat tissue under
the skin.
Metreleptin is a form of leptin meant to reduce accumulation
of fat in organs, and thereby better control blood sugar and
high levels of triglyercides - a type of fat in the bloodstream.
Bristol-Myers is developing it in partnership with AstraZeneca
Plc.
The FDA briefing document noted that all patients in the NIH
trial received metreleptin, and there was no separate group
receiving placebos.
Without a placebo group, it is "challenging to attribute
beneficial changes to metreleptin" versus improvements in diet
or improved compliance in taking other medicines, the document
said.
"Nevertheless, a subgroup of patients appears to have
achieved benefits from metreleptin that would be unlikely to
have been achieved spontaneously," the report said, including
normalization of metabolic control. Benefits were most apparent
in patients who had uncontrolled diabetes.
Safety of the drug is hard to gauge, the report said, given
the array of medical problems that patients with the disorders
already have and the possibility that metreleptin may worsen
certain conditions.
It cited concerns about potentially higher risks of
lymphoma, immune-related reactions, hypoglycemia, pancreatitis
and liver abnormalities.
"It is important to ensure that the appropriate patient
population is targeted, given the serious risks that may be
associated with the drug," the briefing report said.