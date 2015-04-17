(Adds analyst comment, details on rival drugs, updates shares)
By Ransdell Pierson
April 17 A large study of Bristol-Myers Squibb
Co's Opdivo treatment has been halted after proving the
drug is effective against the most common form of lung cancer,
the company said, positioning the medicine for far wider use
than its already approved lung cancer and melanoma indications.
The U.S. drugmaker on Friday said the study, called
Checkmate-057, was stopped early after an independent data
monitoring committee concluded that Opdivo provided a survival
advantage over docetaxel, a standard chemotherapy, among
patients with previously treated non-squamous non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC).
The so-called PD-1 inhibitor, which works by taking the
brakes off the immune system, was approved by U.S. regulators
last month to treat the less-common "squamous" form of NSCLC
that had spread following treatment with chemotherapy.
Opdivo is also approved for use against metastatic melanoma
following treatment with Yervoy, another Bristol-Myers
immuno-therapy.
Opdivo, whose chemical name is nivolumab, competes with
Merck & Co's Keytruda, a PD-1 inhibitor that is approved
to treat melanoma and which is also being tested against NSCLC.
Merck, which aims by midyear to seek U.S. approval of Keytruda
for both squamous and non-squamous NSCLC, must now contemplate
the likelihood of Bristol-Myers eventually competing in both
arenas.
The rival drugs are also in trials against a variety of
other cancers.
AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other
drugmakers are developing their own PD-1 inhibitors, or similar
drugs known as PD-L1 inhibitors. Wall Street expects the
products to generate combined annual sales of more than $30
billion by 2025, with lung cancer seen as the most lucrative
potential use.
Data from several trials of the promising new family of
cancer drugs is slated to be released over the coming week at
the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer
Research (AACR) in Philadelphia.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson on Friday said Wall
Street is expecting Opdivo to be the market leader among the
PD-1 inhibitors, with peak annual sales of $7 billion by 2020.
But he recommended that investors buy shares in "multiple
players in the immuno-oncology category."
He said in a research note, "Because of the size of the I/O
opportunity, in our view there will be more than one way to
win."
Bristol-Myers shares rose 2.9 percent to $65.55 in midday
trading, while Merck shares retreated 1.3 percent to $57.07,
also on the New York Stock Exchange.
