GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Oct 7 Bristol-Myers Squibb said it withdrew its U.S. marketing application for a drug combination to treat hepatitis C.
The drugmaker will continue to pursue marketing approval of daclatasvir, one part of the combination, the company said in a statement.
Bristol-Myers said the combination treatment of daclatasvir and asunaprevir was approved in July for use in Japan.
The company plans to submit additional data on daclatasvir from an ongoing study to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.