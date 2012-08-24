* To record charge in Q3
* Does not see charge resulting in future cash expenses
Aug 24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it
would record a $1.8 billion charge related to the
discontinuation of its much-anticipated hepatitis C drug that
was dropped after a patient died of heart failure.
The company will recognize the charge in the third quarter
of 2012, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday. It does not
expect the charge to result in future cash expenses.
The pharmaceutical company said on Thursday it would drop
development of the drug, called BMS-986094, after a patient who
was treated with the drug in a mid-stage trial died of heart
failure and several others had to be hospitalized.
Bristol had voluntarily stopped the mid-stage trial earlier
this month.
The drug, which was acquired by Bristol through its $2.5
billion purchase of Inhibitex Inc, belongs to a promising new
class of hepatitis C drugs known as nucleotide polymerase
inhibitors, or nucs.
Nucs work by targeting polymerase, an enzyme essential for
the replication of the hepatitis C virus, and are expected to be
a game changer.
Thursday's news will also cast a shadow on Idenix
Pharmaceuticals Inc, which is developing a hepatitis C
treatment that belongs to the same class as Bristol's.
Idenix's drug was put on partial hold by the U.S. health
regulator last week, just two weeks after Bristol stopped its
hepatitis C trial.
The hepatitis C virus is the most common cause of viral
hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver. It affects about 170
million people worldwide and the market for its treatments is
expected to reach around $15 billion by 2019.
Bristol shares were marginally up in premarket trade. They
closed at $32.15 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Idenix shares were down 6.7 percent in premarket trade. They
had closed at $6.09 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.