Oct 27 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better than expected quarterly earnings, fueled by surging sales of its recently approved Opdivo immuno-oncology drug, hepatitis C treatments and its Eliquis blood clot preventer.

The company said it earned $706 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $721 million, or 43 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 39 cents per share. Analysts, on average, excepted 35 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Company revenue rose 4 percent to $4.07 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3.86 billion.

