UAE's Aster DM Healthcare agrees $295 mln loan with Axis Bank
DUBAI, April 11 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare has agreed a $295 million credit facility with India's Axis Bank, the healthcare company said in a statement.
Oct 23 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, fueled by strong sales of cancer and diabetes drugs, but stuck to its earlier full-year 2013 profit forecast.
The company on Wednesday said it earned $692 million, or 42 cents per share in the third quarter. That compared with a loss of $711 million, or 43 cents per share, in the year-earlier period when the company took a big charge for an experimental hepatitis C drug that showed disappointing results in clinical trials.
Excluding special items, Bristol-Myers earned 46 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DUBAI, April 11 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare has agreed a $295 million credit facility with India's Axis Bank, the healthcare company said in a statement.
* Unit secures 22 million dinars worth contract for maintenance works at Abdullah Port Refinery of Kuwait National Petroleum Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: