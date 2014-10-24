Oct 24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co reported
better-than-expected third-quarter results, fueled by strong
sales of its treatments for blood clots, cancer and arthritis.
The U.S. drugmaker said on Friday it earned $721 million, or
43 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $692
million, or 42 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the company earned 45 cents per
share. Analysts, on average, expected 42 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $3.92 billion, largely due to the
company's earlier divestiture of diabetes products, but were
above Wall Street estimates of $3.8 billion.
