BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb ratcheted up its 2016 profit view after trouncing first-quarter sales and earnings forecasts, driven by demand for its new Opdivo immuno-oncology drug and its Eliquis blood clot preventer.
The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said net earnings rose to $1.20 billion, or 71 cents per share, from $1.19 billion, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, including litigation costs, Bristol-Myers earned 74 cents per share, well above the analysts' average estimate of 65 cents compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Based on the strong results, Bristol-Myers said it expected full-year earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per share. In January it had forecast $2.30 to $2.40. The updated outlook would reflect earnings growth of up to 29 percent from last year. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.