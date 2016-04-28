April 28 Bristol-Myers Squibb ratcheted up its 2016 profit view after trouncing first-quarter sales and earnings forecasts, driven by demand for its new Opdivo immuno-oncology drug and its Eliquis blood clot preventer.

The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said net earnings rose to $1.20 billion, or 71 cents per share, from $1.19 billion, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, including litigation costs, Bristol-Myers earned 74 cents per share, well above the analysts' average estimate of 65 cents compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Based on the strong results, Bristol-Myers said it expected full-year earnings of $2.50 to $2.60 per share. In January it had forecast $2.30 to $2.40. The updated outlook would reflect earnings growth of up to 29 percent from last year. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)