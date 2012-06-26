BRIEF-Yum Brands says certain units entered refinancing amendment - SEC filing
* On June 7 Pizza Hut Holdings, KFC Holding, Taco Bell Of America entered into a refinancing amendment - SEC filing
June 26 U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co on Tuesday said its board authorized the repurchase of $3 billion of the company's common stock in addition to the $3 billion share buyback program it announced in 2010.
The new buyback plan does not have an expiration date and is expected to take place over the next two years, the company said.
Bristol-Myers added that it remains committed to paying its regular dividend to shareholders.
The company said it has about $340 million remaining from the buyback program it announced in May of 2010.
* Sito Mobile Ltd - Brent Rosenthal has been elected chairman of newly elected board of directors of company, effective immediately Source text - http://bit.ly/2rbcxC9 Further company coverage: