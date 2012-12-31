PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-wk low as stocks, dollar gain after upbeat U.S. data

* Investors also looking to US non-farm payroll data at 1230 GMT * Gold, silver, platinum heading for first weekly decline in four * Palladium may register best week in over two months (Adds comment, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 2 Gold fell on Friday to hit its lowest in a week, with stock markets climbing and the dollar firming after upbeat U.S. private sector job figures appeared to boost the prospects for an interest rate hike this month. Inv