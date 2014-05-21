May 21 Bristow Group Inc, which provides helicopter services to oil and gas companies, reported a 25 percent fall in quarterly profit as expenses rose.

The company's net income fell to $30.3 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $40.4 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Operating expense rose 18 pct to $405.2 million.

Revenue increased 12.6 percent to $440.9 million. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)