CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
May 21 Bristow Group Inc, which provides helicopter services to oil and gas companies, reported a 25 percent fall in quarterly profit as expenses rose.
The company's net income fell to $30.3 million, or 83 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $40.4 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
Operating expense rose 18 pct to $405.2 million.
Revenue increased 12.6 percent to $440.9 million. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico