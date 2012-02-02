UPDATE 1-Qatar willing to listen to Gulf concerns, Kuwait says
* Iran flies four cargo planes of food to Qatar (Adds Moroccan offer to mediate)
Feb 2 Bristow Group Inc, a provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry, posted a nearly 40 percent drop in quarterly profit and the company forecast 2012 earnings below analysts estimates.
The company, which is also a supplier of civilian search and rescue services and provides military rotor wing training, forecast 2012 earnings at $2.90-$3.10 a share, down from its prior outlook of $3.05 to $3.30 a share.
Analysts on an average expect earnings of $3.19 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit fell to $25.5 million, or 70 cents a share, from $41.8 million, or $1.13 a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $296.7 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents a share.
Analysts, on an average, had expected the company to earn 90 cents a share, on revenue of $347 million.
Houston-based Bristow's shares closed at $50.03 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Iran flies four cargo planes of food to Qatar (Adds Moroccan offer to mediate)
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.