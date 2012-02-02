Feb 2 Bristow Group Inc, a provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry, posted a nearly 40 percent drop in quarterly profit and the company forecast 2012 earnings below analysts estimates.

The company, which is also a supplier of civilian search and rescue services and provides military rotor wing training, forecast 2012 earnings at $2.90-$3.10 a share, down from its prior outlook of $3.05 to $3.30 a share.

Analysts on an average expect earnings of $3.19 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit fell to $25.5 million, or 70 cents a share, from $41.8 million, or $1.13 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $296.7 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents a share.

Analysts, on an average, had expected the company to earn 90 cents a share, on revenue of $347 million.

Houston-based Bristow's shares closed at $50.03 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.