* BAT, Mighty Corp in preliminary talks-Mighty exec
* BAT talking to various parties - local press
* BAT says no decision has been made
By Neil Jerome Morales and Martinne Geller
MANILA/LONDON, Sept 18 Filipino-owned tobacco
company Mighty Corp is in very preliminary talks with British
American Tobacco (BAT) about a possible distribution
partnership, a Mighty executive said on Thursday, as BAT seeks
to expand in Asia.
Mighty is the second-largest tobacco company in the
Philippines behind PMFTC Inc, a joint venture between a local
unit of Philip Morris International and local firm
Fortune Tobacco Corp.
Speculation about discussions between Mighty and the maker
of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes has been swirling for
weeks and a Mighty executive told Reuters on Thursday the
companies were in early talks.
"We are still in the courtship stage, preliminary stage,"
Oscar Barrientos, executive vice president of Mighty, said when
asked if the company was in talks with BAT. He said he could not
disclose details of the discussions.
BAT, the world's No. 2 tobacco company, is looking at
several options including partnering with another company, its
general manager for the Philippines told local website
ABS-CBNnews.com this week, noting it was in talks with several
groups and was in a "dating stage".
"Just like any business we are always looking for ways to
continue growing and improving our operations in all the
countries where we operate," said a BAT spokesman in London. "No
decisions have been made regarding any plans in Philippines."
Mighty's Barrientos said the company, which was founded in
1945 by Filipino-Chinese businessman Wong Chu King, had also
received offers from Singaporean firms, given a recent surge in
its market share fueled by the fact that its cigarettes are
cheaper than international brands.
He said the company now controls about 12 percent of the
local tobacco market worth 100 billion pesos ($2.2 billion), up
from about 10 percent at the end of 2013 and 3 percent in 2012.
Mighty is under investigation by federal authorities
following accusations of tax evasion, including by its larger
rival PMFTC. Barrientos said the process was just an examination
involving large taxpayers and that no case had been filed
against it.
Kim Henares, commissioner for the Bureau of Internal
Revenue, told Reuters she could not discuss ongoing
investigations.
"Whatever needs to be done, we will do it. If there is a
case to be filed, everyone will know it because it will be
subject of a press release," Henares said.
"There can only be a tax case if we assess that there is a
large discrepancy," Henares said, adding that a 30 percent
discrepancy would be subject to a tax case. Companies with
narrower shortfalls are notified and given a chance to settle
their deficiencies.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David
Holmes)