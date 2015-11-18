BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
LONDON Nov 18 British American Tobacco , the world's No. 2 cigarette maker, will test a hybrid product that uses tobacco and e-cigarette technology next week in an unspecified European market, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
The product, called iFuse, will make use of the company's Kent brand, and be sold in a market where Kent cigarettes are popular. Executives declined to say which market that will be.
The first of its kind, iFuse is a "game-changer," according to Kingsley Wheaton, BAT's managing director of "next generation products".
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.