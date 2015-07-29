LONDON, July 29 British American Tobacco
, the world's No. 2 cigarette company, reported lower
revenue for the first half of the year, hurt by currency
fluctuations and people cutting back on smoking.
All big tobacco companies are grappling with falling sales
in many markets due to increasing regulation, higher taxes,
economic weakness and growing health consciousness.
While cigarettes remain a highly profitable business, most
of the large players now also sell e-cigarettes, which heat
nicotine-laced liquid into an inhalable vapor.
BAT, which makes Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes, said
on Wednesday revenue fell 5.9 percent to 6.40 billion pounds
($9.99 billion).
Excluding the impact of currency moves, revenue rose 2.4
percent. That compared with a rise of 1.7 percent in the first
quarter.
Volume, which measures the amount of tobacco sold, fell 2.9
percent.
($1 = 0.6409 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)