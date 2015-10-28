BRIEF-Lonkey Industrial issues 200 mln yuan short-term financing notes
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche short-term financing notes worth 200 million yuan with coupon rate of 5.32 percent
LONDON Oct 28 British American Tobacco , the world's No. 2 cigarette company, reported a 6.5 percent decline in revenue for the first nine months of the year, hurt by currency fluctuations and declines in smoking rates.
Like its peers, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes is grappling with falling sales in many markets due to increasing regulation, higher taxes, economic weakness and growing health consciousness.
Yet excluding the currency impact, BAT said on Wednesday that year-to-date revenue through Sept. 30 rose 4.2 percent.
Volume, or the amount of tobacco sold, fell 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)
