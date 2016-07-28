(Clarifies in first paragraph that sales comparison was year on
year)
LONDON, July 28 British American Tobacco
reported higher half-year sales on a year-on-year basis
on Thursday, helped by volume increases.
The world's No. 2 international tobacco company, with brands
that include Lucky Strike and Pall Mall, said sales rose 6
percent in the half year to 30 June, excluding currency
fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures. The increase was
also driven by higher pricing.
Basic earnings per share were 1 percent higher at 143.8
pence.
"With profit growth weighted to the second half of the
year, we remain confident that we will deliver another year of
good earnings growth at constant rates of exchange," BAT
Chairman Richard Burrows said in a statement.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by John
Stonestreet)