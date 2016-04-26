LONDON, April 26 British American Tobacco
, the world's second-biggest cigarette company, on
Tuesday said its profit growth would be weighted toward the
second half of the year, due partly to the impact of foreign
exchange.
In the three months to 31 March, the maker of Lucky Strike
and Dunhill cigarettes said revenue rose 1.7 percent. Excluding
the impact of currency fluctuations and acquisitions, revenue
rose 6.1 percent.
Like-for-like volume, excluding acquisitions and inventory
movements a year ago, rose 1.1 percent.
The company said profit growth would be weighted toward the
second half of the year mainly due to the timing of the effect
of transactional foreign exchange headwinds and higher selling
prices.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)