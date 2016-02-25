Feb 25 British American Tobacco, the
world's second-biggest tobacco company, reported a
smaller-than-expected fall in 2015 revenue on Thursday, helped
by a smaller decline in organic cigarette volumes.
Revenue fell 6.2 percent to 13.1 billion pounds, dragged
down largely by foreign exchange fluctuations. Excluding the
impact of currency, BAT said revenue rose 5.4 percent, due to
price increases.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 12.95 billion
pounds, according to Reuters data.
Cigarette volume fell by 0.8 percent organically, excluding
the acquisition of TDR in Croatia, against an estimated industry
decline of 2.3 pecent, BAT said.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London and Esha Vaish in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)