By Esha Vaish
Feb 25 British American Tobacco Plc's
chief executive said he does not expect any "big consolidation"
among the world's top four tobacco companies in the next few
years, quashing rumours that the maker of Dunhill cigarettes
might bid for a rival.
The world's No. 2 cigarette company will instead look for
smaller "bolt-on" acquisitions, particularly in Africa and Asia,
CEO Nicandro Durante told Reuters in an interview on Thursday,
after BAT reported a smaller-than-expected drop in 2015 revenue.
With the world smoking less every year due to health
concerns, tougher regulation and economic weakness, competition
among the big four tobacco firms is stronger than ever.
Multiple media reports in recent months have linked both BAT
and Japan Tobacco Inc with a possible bid for Imperial
Brands Plc, a deal that some analysts say would be the
last big play in a shrinking, consolidating market.
"Do I expect something like that in the short to medium
term? The answer is 'no'," Durante said. "If you ask me the
question: what's going to happen in the long term? Nobody
knows."
Any major consolidation within "Big Tobacco" would face
complications, not least because each international company is
present in markets where buying Imperial would take their share
over regulators' monopoly thresholds.
Over the past year, BAT has won market share and weathered a
global decline in cigarette sales better than its main rivals.
Against an estimated industry-wide decline of 2.3 percent,
the company reported a decline of 0.8 percent in the number of
cigarettes sold last year, excluding an acquisition in Croatia.
Though full-year revenue fell 6.2 percent to 13.10 billion
pounds ($18.25 billion), with currency movements making raw
materials more costly, this trumped the average analyst estimate
of 12.95 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding the impact of currency, BAT said revenue rose 5.4
percent, helped by price increases.
In a trading environment that will remain "challenging" in
2016, BAT expects its earnings per share to grow in high single
digits in percentage terms, Durante said in a video published on
the company's website.
BAT's shares rose nearly 1 percent to 3,869 pence at 1500
GMT, having earlier fallen as much as 1.5 percent.
($1 = 0.7179 pounds)
