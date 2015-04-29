* Q1 revenue down 5.8 pct
By Aastha Agnihotri
April 29 British American Tobacco Plc,
the world's No. 2 cigarette maker, reported a drop in
first-quarter revenue, hurt by a stronger pound and as more
people cut back on smoking.
Tobacco companies are grappling with falling sales as people
cut back on smoking due to higher taxes and growing health
consciousness. In response, the companies have forayed into
e-cigarettes and the industry has witnessed consolidation.
Shares in BAT, which makes Dunhill and Lucky Strike
cigarettes, fell as much as 2.4 percent in early trading on
Wednesday, and were among the top losers on the FTSE-100 index
.
Revenue fell 5.8 percent for the three months ended March
31. Excluding the impact of currency, revenue rose 1.7 percent.
The pound gained almost 2 percent against the Bank of
England's trade-weighted basket of currencies in the
first quarter.
Volume, which measures the amount of tobacco sold, fell 3.6
percent.
"Volume data can be volatile in tobacco but following a very
positive picture given by Philip Morris International Inc
, the major international rival, this is disappointing,"
Panmure Gordon analysts said in a note.
Philip Morris, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, raised its
full-year profit forecast earlier this month as it sold more
cigarettes at higher prices, especially in Europe.
BAT, which sold 667 billion cigarettes last year, also said
the trading environment remained challenging and that
performance would be weighted towards the second half of the
year.
The company said its good volume performance in markets such
as South/Central Asia and Mexico was more than offset by
declines in countries such as Brazil, Russia and Vietnam.
"The main markets Brazil, Russia and Vietnam are weaker,
which are the three big emerging markets. So we are seeing some
downtrading, people buying cheaper cigarettes," analyst Eddy
Hargreaves of Canaccord Genuity told Reuters.
BAT shares were down 1.2 percent at 3622.5 pence at 0836
GMT.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)