BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
LONDON Feb 26 British American Tobacco , the world's second-biggest tobacco company, reported a slightly smaller-than-expected full-year sales decline, as smokers continued to cut back on the habit.
The London-based company behind Dunhill and Lucky Strike said annual revenue was 13.97 billion pounds, with group cigarette volume down 1.4 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 13.89 billion pounds, according to Reuters data.
Basic earnings per share were 208.1 pence.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen