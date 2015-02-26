BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 British American Tobacco Plc :
* British American Tobacco CEO says expects BAT to do better than the 1-1.5 percent decline expected for the industry in 2015.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Holmes)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen