BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
LONDON Jan 5 British American Tobacco has agreed to sell the rights to a medical nicotine inhaler it was developing to its partner Kind Consumer, saying it would focus instead on vaping and tobacco heating products.
The world's second-biggest tobacco company said on Thursday that Kind would get BAT's manufacturing, intellectual property and know-how assets in return for deferred, contingent payments.
Financial details were not disclosed.
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm