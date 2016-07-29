July 29 (Reuters) -

* Brit Ltd says gross written premiums of $1,030.6m (2015: US$1,096.9m), a decrease at constant exchange rates of 4.9%.

* Deputy CEO says market conditions have, as expected, remained difficult during first half of 2016, with industry experiencing continued pressure on premium rates. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)