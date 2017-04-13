MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, appointed David Lim as chief executive of Brit Global Specialty Singapore, effective May 15.
Lim, who joins from ArgoGlobal, where he was most recently head of marine in Asia, will report to Christiern Dart, Brit's chief underwriting officer. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday