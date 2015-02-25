LONDON Feb 25 Brit Plc

* Profit after tax increased by 39.7% to £139.0m (2013: £99.5m)

* Gross written premiums of £1,302.1m (2013: £1,185.7m), an increase of 9.8%.

* Investment return for period increased by 38.4% to £75.7m (2013: £54.7m), representing a return of 2.9%

* Final dividend declared of 12.5pps plus a special dividend of 12.5pps, bringing total dividend for year including interim dividend of 6.25pps to 31.25pps

* Recommended cash offer of 305 pence per share for company from Fairfax Financial Holdings limited

* Return on adjusted net tangible assets before fx and ipo costs of 20.7% is driven by strong underwriting and investment performances

* Announce today appointment of Matthew Wilson as deputy group ceo and chief underwriting officer