LONDON, March 24 In a less-than-slick escape
from parliament when her staff appeared rattled as a lone
assailant rampaged just yards away, Prime Minister Theresa May
dashed around a car park and looked lost as she searched for her
ride before escaping.
In footage published by The Sun newspaper, Britain's prime
minister is seen walking towards her car with five members of
her detail around her before picking up the pace and darting
left and right in a moment of uncertainty.
Once at the silver Jaguar, May waits a few seconds for the
door to be opened, although it is unclear if staff were still
trying to unlock the vehicle. A man is seen running towards them
a few seconds later holding a device in his hands.
The car pulls out of its parking spot, approaches a black
Range Rover and moves backwards, nearly completing a three-point
turn before a member of May's security team, his gun drawn,
runs towards the vehicle, opens the door and the video ends.
Lawmakers had gathered in parliament for May's weekly
questions session when shortly afterwards the attacker mowed
down pedestrians on the bridge approaching the building before
crashing his car and attacking a police officer, killing a total
of four people.
Some commentators have questioned how the assailant, whose
birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao, was able to get so close to
parliament. The Sun newspaper cited sources saying only three
unlocked doors separated Ajao from May.
A spokesman at May's office declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)