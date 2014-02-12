LONDON Feb 12 Cressida Hogg, managing partner of British private equity firm 3i's infrastructure business, is leaving to join the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

She will join CPPIB's infrastructure programme and will be based in London, the sources said on Wednesday.

Hogg, who has spent almost two decades at 3i setting up its infrastructure business in 2005, will leave 3i in March, the company said in a statement earlier on Wednesday.

Phil White, currently a partner at 3i, and Ben Loomes, the group's strategy director, will take over as co-managing partners of the infrastructure business.