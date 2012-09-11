LONDON, Sept 11 Four of Britain's main mobile
operators have agreed to refrain from taking any potential legal
action against the industry regulator at a time when they are
trying to roll out 4G services, the Financial Times reported.
Everything Everywhere (EE), Vodafone, Hutchison
Whampoa's Three and Telefonica's O2 have
agreed to stall any legal action against Ofcom for allowing EE
to launch 4G phones on its network while its rivals wait to buy
new licences in the next auction of frequencies.
Under their agreement, EE, a joint venture between France
Telecom's Orange and Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile, will not roll out 4G services in the month from last
Monday while talks among the operators are being held.
"The industry [would have got] to a point of mutual
destruction if people started suing," the FT said, citing one
person familiar with the talks. "This is a cooling-off period
where no one can launch or litigate and where the industry can
work out a collective way forward."
The British government last week called in the chief
executives of the four UK mobile groups to find an agreement
that would stop the industry from launching damaging litigation
to hold up the roll out of 4G services, the FT said.