* BTA applies for UK court order to force Ablyazov to turn himself in
* Asks court to debar Ablyazov from defence against fraud claims
* BTA says Ablyazov fled UK on a coach to France
By Philip Baillie and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Feb 24 Fugitive oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused
of embezzling at least $5.0 billion from his former Kazakh bank BTA,
is under pressure to turn himself in within two weeks or risk being debarred
from defending himself against fraud claims which rank among the biggest ever
heard in Britain.
BTA, now controlled by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna and which
has launched nine fraud claims against Ablyazov, said in a court document
published on Friday it believed he had fled Britain on a coach bound for France.
"We are asking for one further chance to comply with the orders. To use a
football metaphor, it is a yellow card not a red card," Stephen Smith, BTA's
counsel, told the High Court. He noted that according to material he had
received overnight from Ablyazov's legal team, they didn't know the whereabouts
of their client either.
In a move that underlines the determination with which BTA's legal team is
pursuing Ablyazov, the bank urged judge Nigel Teare to allow Ablyazov until 4pm
on March 2 to give himself up or remove his right to defence.
It also asked for an order that Ablyazov be debarred from offering any
defence to claims against him if he failed to fully divulge his assets by 4pm on
March 9.
"Suffice to say for present purposes that the bank currently understands
that Mr Ablyazov has left the jurisdiction and travelled to France," BTA's
lawyer Christopher Hardman said in a court document.
"It is suspected that this was by coach and that he may have had the use of
a passport that he failed to deliver up. It is not known whether he remains in
France."
Ablyazov, who fled to Britain after BTA was declared insolvent and
nationalised in 2009, was sentenced to 22 months in jail last week for contempt
of court in what was expected to be a sideshow to the main fraud claims due to
be heard in court from November.
But the 48-year-old billionaire, who denies the charges he says are designed
to rob him of his assets and silence him as an opponent to Kazakh president
Nursultan Nazarbayev, failed to attend court last week.
His London-based spokesman, who has said he has been unable to reach
Ablyazov since last week's hearing, declined to comment.
Ablyazov's counsel has argued that BTA has long attempted to "knock out"
their client, who was granted political asylum in Britain in 2011 and says he
has received a death threat and hate mail while here.
BTA's claims against Ablyazov and his associates range from allegations that
bank loans were diverted into shell companies for Ablyazov's benefit, to the
purchase of a non-existent oil platform.
Ablyazov, who was sentenced to jail last week for dealing with assets in
breach of a worldwide freezing order, failing to disclose his interest in a
British Virgin Islands company and for lying on oath about his ownership of UK
properties and other offshore companies, may be again attempting to transfer
assets, BTA said.
CHAIN OF COMPANIES
The bank said it understood that documents had been filed on Feb. 14 with
Ukrainian authorities seeking to re-register ownership of shares in Ukrainian
companies, through which Ablyazov indirectly holds his stakes in BTA Ukraine, in
the names of newly-incorporated Belize companies.
Judge Teare has said Ablyazov appears to control his assets via a chain of
companies using trusted nominees and holding companies often registered in
offshore jurisdictions.
Ablyazov, a former Kazakh government minister and one of the country's
richest businessmen, has argued that the elaborate way in which he controls his
assets has been necessary to protect him from his enemies.
He was imprisoned in Kazakhstan 2002, a year after his "increasing
disenchantment" with Nazarbayev's authoritarian rule prompted him to found the
pro-business opposition party Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan.
Pardoned a year later, he spent two years in exile in Russia before
returning to Kazakhstan under an amnesty with Nazarbayev to lead BTA from 2005
until 2009, when he fled to London after Samruk-Kazyna took control.
The nationalisation triggered a clause in the bank's debt contracts
allowing creditors to ask for early repayment. BTA then defaulted on around $12
billion of debt.
Creditors such as RBS, Barclays, Standard Chartered
and HSBC as well as a host of international peers and
bondholders were forced to write down around $7.0 billion in a high-profile
restructuring in 2010.
But last month, just 18 months after the 66 percent debt haircut, the bank
defaulted again -- this time on a $160 million coupon payment.
The move enraged bondholders, who were expecting sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna, which controls assets worth $80 billion, to back the bank and
sparked warnings that the reputation of Kazakhstan would be damaged in the eyes
of foreign investors.
Nazabayev has imposed bold market reforms and attracted at least $120
billion in foreign investment during his 20-year rule. The country, confident
enough to put forward central bank head Grigory Marchenko as a candidate to lead
the IMF last year, counts former British premier Tony Blair among its advisers.
But deadly clashes in the western oil region of Mangistau -- Kazakhstan's
most violent unrest in decades -- have cast a shadow over an officially
cultivated image of stability in a country in which dissent is treated harshly.