LONDON Nov 15 Police have arrested a man in his
60s from the central English county of Bedfordshire as part of
an investigation into alleged child abuse centring on former BBC
presenter Jimmy Savile.
Police said in a statement the man, who they declined to
name, was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of sexual
offences and taken into custody.
It said that so far 450 victims have come forward and that
police had recorded 200 allegations of sexual assault.
Police are dividing their investigation into three strands:
offences allegedly committed alone by Savile, who died last year
aged 84, offences committed by him with others and offences
committed by others alone.
The statement said Thursday's arrest fell into the third
category, "others." It was the fourth arrest in an operation
police have codenamed "Yewtree".
The allegations of abuse have shaken Britain's state-funded
broadcaster and shocked fans of Savile, who was as famous for
his charity work as he was for his eccentric TV style.