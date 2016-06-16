LONDON, June 16 Singer Cliff Richard, one of
Britain's best-known entertainers, will not face criminal
charges over alleged historical sex crimes because there is
insufficient evidence, British prosecutors said on Thursday.
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service was handed a file of
evidence by police in May relating to allegations against
Richard, 75.
"The CPS has carefully reviewed evidence relating to claims
of non-recent sexual offences dating between 1958 and 1983 made
by four men," said Martin Goldman, Chief Crown Prosecutor for
Yorkshire and Humberside.
"We have decided that there is insufficient evidence to
prosecute."
Richard, who always denied any wrongdoing, has never been
arrested but twice voluntarily met officers from South Yorkshire
Police after it launched an inquiry in 2014.
The first interview took place after police raided his home
in August 2014 when he was on holiday. The search was filmed by
the BBC after the broadcaster was given advance warning.
That raid led to criticism from lawmakers who described the
co-operation between the police and the BBC as "inept" and
causing "irreparable damage" to the singer's reputation.
Richard, born Harry Webb in 1940 and who was called
Britain's Elvis Presley early in his career, has had 14 No. 1
singles in Britain.
He is the only singer to have topped the UK singles chart in
five consecutive decades, from the 50s to the 90s, and was
knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1995.
With his backing group The Shadows, Richard was one of
Britain's most successful performers in the pre-Beatles era of
the late 1950s and early 1960s. His early hits include "Summer
Holiday" and "Living Doll."
