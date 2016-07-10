LONDON, July 10 British singer Cliff Richard is
pursuing legal action against the BBC and the police after the
broadcaster televised a raid on his house, saying his reputation
had been "unnecessarily damaged".
One of Britain's best known entertainers, Richard, 75, was
investigated over allegations of sexual offences between 1958
and 1983, but the Crown Prosecution Service said last month that
it would not charge him, due to lack of evidence.
Having been cleared of charges, Richard, who maintained his
innocence throughout the investigation, has started legal action
over the BBC's reporting of the case.
The broadcaster televised a police raid on his house, and
Richard said that he thought it was wrong that his name has been
made public, before any charges had been brought.
"I confirm that I have instructed my lawyers to make formal
legal complaints to South Yorkshire Police and the BBC so that
in the absence of satisfactory answers a court will determine
whether or not their behaviour was justified and proportionate,"
Richard said in a statement on his website.
"It is important not only for me personally but much more
widely. My life was effectively turned upside down and my
reputation, worldwide, was unnecessarily damaged."
The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that Richard was
seeking more than 1 million pounds ($1.30 million) in damages,
adding that he believed the police and the BBC "unlawfully
colluded" to invade his privacy.
The BBC declined comment but referred Reuters to a statement
last month in which the broadcaster said it was very sorry that
Richard had suffered distress, but stood by its decision to
report on the police investigation and the search of his house.
South Yorkshire police declined comment.
($1 = 0.7719 pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Adrian Croft)