* Senior Conservative accused of child sex abuse in 1970s
* Claims have stoked fears of paedophile ring
* Government warns against "trial by Twitter"
By Guy Faulconbridge and Matt Falloon
LONDON, Nov 8 Speculation about the identity of
a senior Conservative party member accused of child sex abuse
could descend into a "witch-hunt" of homosexuals, British Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.
Cameron ordered an investigation this week after a child
abuse victim said a prominent member of the prime minister's
party had abused him during the 1970s, prompting Internet
speculation over who the politician might be.
The claims, which follow the unmasking of late BBC star
presenter Jimmy Savile as one of Britain's most prolific sex
offenders, have stoked concern that a powerful paedophile ring
may have operated in Britain in the 1970s and 1980s.
"I have heard all sorts of names bandied around and what
then tends to happen is of course that everyone then sits around
and speculates about people, some of whom are alive, some of
whom are dead," Cameron said during an ITV television interview.
"It is very important that anyone who has got any
information about any paedophile no matter how high up in the
country go to the police," he said.
Britain's interior minister warned lawmakers this week that
if they named suspected child abusers in parliament they risked
jeopardising future trials.
MPs benefit from "parliamentary privilege" - meaning they
can speak inside parliament freely without fear of legal action
on sensitive issues that might otherwise attract lawsuits.
"TRIAL BY TWITTER"
The allegations could prove damaging to Cameron's party -
which rules in an uneasy coalition with centrists - and tarnish
the image of the era of Margaret Thatcher, prime minister from
1979 to 1990.
When the ITV interviewer passed Cameron a piece of paper
with the names of people identified on the Internet as being
alleged child abusers, Cameron said: "There is a danger, if we
are not careful, that this could turn into a sort of witch-hunt,
particularly against people who are gay."
"I am worried about the sort of thing you are doing right
now - giving me a list of names you have taken off the
Internet," Cameron said.
Steven Messham, one of hundreds of victims of sexual abuse
at children's care homes in Wales over two decades, said in a TV
programme last week that he had been sexually abused by a
prominent Conservative political figure.
However, the BBC reporter said he could not publicly
identify the accused person as there was "simply not enough
evidence to name names".
A host of Conservative politicians have been named as
alleged child abusers on blogs and social media, often without
evidence.
"There are lots of accusations flying around on the
Internet, lots of names on the Internet. We need to be very
careful," Cameron's spokesman told reporters.
"We should not have people just throwing accusations around
and trial by Twitter."
Meanwhile, police said they had arrested two men in northern
England, including Savile's former housemate Ray Teret, on
suspicion of rape, following allegations of sexual abuse many
years ago.
Officers in London are looking into claims made by hundreds
of victims that Savile and accomplices abused them. They have
already questioned former glam rock singer Gary Glitter and
comedian Freddie Starr as part of their investigation.
Both men have been released on bail.