LONDON Nov 9 The treasurer of the Conservative
Party under former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on Friday
denied allegations he had sexually abused children in the 1970s
and 1980s and warned he may sue to protect his reputation.
Lord Alistair McAlpine, who served as party treasurer from
1975 to 1990, said in a statement that he had been named by
ill-informed commentators on the Internet and in the media as
the unidentified man accused by one paedophile victim of abusing
children in social care.
"Even though these allegations made of me by implication in
the broadcast and print media, and made directly about me on the
internet, are wholly false and seriously defamatory I can no
longer expect the broadcast and print media to maintain their
policy of defaming me only by innuendo," he said.
"I therefore have decided that in order to mitigate, if only
to some small extent, the damage to my reputation I must
publicly tackle these slurs and set the record straight," he
said.
"In doing so I am by no means giving up my right to sue
those who have defamed me in the recent past or who may do so in
the future."
The abuse claims, which follow the unmasking of late BBC
star presenter Jimmy Savile as one of Britain's most prolific
sex offenders, had stoked concern that a powerful paedophile
ring may have operated in Britain in the 1970s and 1980.
That could have proven damaging to Prime Minister David
Cameron's party - which rules in an uneasy coalition with
centrists - and tarnished the image of the era of Margaret
Thatcher, prime minister from 1979 to 1990.
Cameron ordered an investigation this week after Steven
Messham, one of hundreds of victims of sexual abuse at
children's care homes in Wales over two decades, said in an
interview aired by the BBC that a prominent member of the
Conservative party had abused him during the 1970s.
That provoked a wave of speculation on social media sites
and in the UK media that McAlpine was one of the suspected
Conservative politicians.
"I am, as is now well known to readers of the internet and
to journalists working for the print and broadcast media, one of
the individuals implicated by Mr Messham," McAlpine said. "I did
not sexually abuse Mr Messham or any other residents of the
children's home in Wrexham."
"Any abuse of children is abhorrent but the sexual abuse to
which these vulnerable children were subjected in the 1970's and
1980's is particularly abhorrent," he said.