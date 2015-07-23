By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 23 A British spy chief warned Prime
Minister Margaret Thatcher's government in the 1980s that
allegations of a lawmaker "having a penchant for small boys"
risked causing political embarrassment, according to a review of
government documents.
Britain has been rocked by a series of child sex abuse
scandals dating back to the 1970s involving celebrities and
politicians. Various institutions have been accused of failing
to follow up abuse allegations and, in some cases, of actively
covering them up.
Last year a review by Peter Wanless, the Chief Executive of
anti child-cruelty charity the NSPCC, and lawyer Richard Whittam
into the handling of allegations of abuse by politicians found
no evidence of a high-level cover up.
But since that review was published, the government has
uncovered extra files and passed them to Wanless and Whittam.
Lawmaker and Thatcher-aide Peter Morrison, diplomat Peter
Hayman, interior minister Leon Brittan, MI6 spy agency chief
Maurice Oldfield, and lawmaker William van Straubenzee, who are
all now dead, were named in the files.
"There were a number of references across the papers we saw
that reinforced the observation we made in our review that
issues of crimes against children ... were given considerably
less serious consideration than would be expected today,"
Wanless and Whittam said in an update to their review published
on the government's website.
The pair highlighted an example of a letter from Antony
Duff, then director general of the MI5 spy agency to then
cabinet secretary Robert Armstrong in 1986 about claims from two
sources that a named lawmaker had "a penchant for small boys".
"Matters conclude with the acceptance of his word that he
does not and the observation that 'At the present stage ... the
risk of political embarrassment to the government is rather
greater than the security danger,'" Wanless and Whittam said.
"The risk to children is not considered at all."
Speaking on BBC Radio on Thursday, Wanless said this was
"not necessarily" evidence of a cover-up but demonstrated there
had been more interest in the reputations of individuals and
departments than what might be happening to children.
Wanless said the documents would be made available to a
major independent inquiry into child abuse that was launched
earlier this month and is expected to take around five years to
complete.
