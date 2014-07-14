LONDON, July 14 A retired female judge whom the
British government appointed last week to lead an inquiry into
allegations that public figures abused children in the 1980s has
resigned from her post, a spokesman for Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday.
Elizabeth Butler-Sloss was meant to head a wide-ranging
inquiry into whether public bodies, including the BBC and
religious authorities, had taken their duty of care to protect
children from sexual abuse seriously.
However, the media, some politicians and senior figures in
the legal world, had called on her to step down over what they
said were perceived conflicts of interest, namely that her
brother worked as the government's top lawyer at the time of the
allegations.
Claims that politicians were among those who abused children
in the 1980s have unsettled the current political elite at a
time when Britain is grappling with revelations that several
nationally beloved television personalities sexually abused
children for decades.
"The decision to step down was entirely her decision,"
Cameron's spokesman said of Butler-Sloss, saying she had taken
it after discussing the matter with Home Secretary Theresa May
at the weekend.
