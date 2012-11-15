LONDON Nov 15 Britain's media regulator said on
Thursday it had started investigations into the airing of child
abuse allegations by the BBC and ITV.
The BBC and ITV have both started their own disciplinary
proceedings after false allegations were aired earlier this
month against a leading Conservative Party figure from the 1980s
who has threatened to sue for damages.
"The first (investigation) relates to a Newsnight report
broadcast on 2 November into child sex abuse allegations," Ofcom
said in a statement.
"The second relates to the disclosure of a list of
individuals alleged to be linked to child sex abuse on ITV's
This Morning, broadcast on 8 November," it added in a statement.