LONDON Nov 11 A search has failed to find a 40-page dossier handed to the government 30 years ago, accusing figures at the heart of the British establishment of raping children, the head of an investigation into the missing document said on Tuesday.

A review was launched after one of Britain's top civil servants said in July that more than 100 government files which could shed light on allegations that well-known politicians abused children in the 1980s had disappeared.

"It is, therefore, not possible to say whether files were ever removed or destroyed to cover up or hide allegations of organised or systematic child abuse by particular individuals because of the systems then in place," said Peter Wanless, who led the review.

"It follows that we cannot say that no file was removed or destroyed for that reason. We do not conclude that there is any basis for thinking that anything happened to files that should not have happened to them, but identify that limitation in our review."

Britain is to hold a separate major inquiry into allegations of widespread historical child abuse, but that investigation has been dogged by controversy and two chairwomen have already quit before it has even started. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)