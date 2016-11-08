LONDON Nov 8 London's police force was guilty
of dozens of serious failings in investigations into alleged
historical child sex abuse by high-profile figures based on
claims that turned out not to be credible, a damning report said
on Tuesday.
Detectives, including some very senior officers, made a
series of mistakes in two inquiries into claims of sex offences
and child murders with the suggestion that the crimes had been
covered up by the establishment, the report by former High Court
judge Richard Henriques found.
"It is with much regret that I must find such serious
failings in the conduct of both Operation Midland and Operation
Vincente," Henriques wrote in a letter to London police
Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe.
The Operation Midland allegations, made in 2014 by a
complainant known only as "Nick" were treated as credible by
officers and led to ex-lawmaker Harvey Proctor and former army
chief Edwin Bramall being identified as suspects in the media
after their homes were searched.
In his 491-page review, some of which was redacted due to
its sensitivity, Henriques found 43 failings in the way the case
was handled. These included telling the media Nick's claims were
credible and true, and to have believed him for so long without
checking inconsistencies in his story.
There were also similar errors made in the separate Vincente
investigation into Leon Brittan, a former Home Secretary
(interior minister) in Margaret Thatcher's government in the
1980s. He died in January last year without knowing he would not
face prosecution.
Hogan-Howe issued a public apology to those involved.
"I fully recognise that Mr Proctor, Lord Brittan and Lord
Bramall are innocent of the offences of which they were accused
by the Operation Midland complainant," he said in a statement.
Officers should not have said the allegations were true and
should have checked the credibility of Nick more thoroughly
before their homes were searched, he added.
Five officers involved in the Operation Midland inquiry,
including a Deputy Assistant Commissioner, had been referred to
the independent police watchdog for potential breaches in the
code of professional standards of behaviour.
"You have been let down by officers of high rank with years
of outstanding work behind them," Henriques wrote to Hogan-Howe
who has been heavily criticised in the press for his handling of
the investigations.
Hogan-Howe announced in September he was stepping down as
Britain's most senior police officer early next year.
